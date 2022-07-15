Advertisement

52 weeks of preparedness: Emergency food

They say the key to maintaining food within your kit is having a set amount of time, such as every six months, to rotate food within your kit
Canned food
Canned food(Staff)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When preparing an emergency kit, it’s obviously important to have food readily available.

Officials with the EMA say that it’s also important to pack things you do enjoy, as an emergency can be a stressful time, and enjoyable food can have a calming effect.

However, they also say there must be a compromise, as you need to make sure the food in your kit will not expire too quickly.

“Individuals want to have different kinds of nutritional bars and stuff,” said Jackie Frey with Twin Falls EMA. “Every one of those things have expiration dates on them, and you need to really make sure that they haven’t been damaged, that they haven’t had a breakage or anything with them.”

They say the key to maintaining food within your kit is having a set amount of time, such as every six months, to rotate food within your kit so it doesn’t go bad once an emergency occurs.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says
Police lights
Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case
Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests
Many people in the magic valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a...
Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills
Hansen, Id
Hansen community rallying behind family that lost home in Rock Creek Fire

Latest News

Twin Falls saw a drop in overall crime when compared to other areas
Data shows drop in Twin Falls crime, rise in crime in other areas
Friday evening's online weather update {7/15/2022}
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Brush fire breaks out on Shoestring Road near Gooding