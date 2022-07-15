52 weeks of preparedness: Emergency food

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When preparing an emergency kit, it’s obviously important to have food readily available.

Officials with the EMA say that it’s also important to pack things you do enjoy, as an emergency can be a stressful time, and enjoyable food can have a calming effect.

However, they also say there must be a compromise, as you need to make sure the food in your kit will not expire too quickly.

“Individuals want to have different kinds of nutritional bars and stuff,” said Jackie Frey with Twin Falls EMA. “Every one of those things have expiration dates on them, and you need to really make sure that they haven’t been damaged, that they haven’t had a breakage or anything with them.”

They say the key to maintaining food within your kit is having a set amount of time, such as every six months, to rotate food within your kit so it doesn’t go bad once an emergency occurs.

