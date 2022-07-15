Brush fire breaks out on Shoestring Road near Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Late Friday afternoon, a large brush fire broke out in the area of 1400 east and Shoestring Road.

KMVT did confirm with officials that the blaze has burned one building as well as some vehicles.

The Gooding, Wendell, Bliss, and Richfield Fire Departments all responded to the blaze but no further information is available at this time.

KMVT will provide updates as soon as possible.

