CSI’s Whaley picking up heavy interest after showcases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before last weekend, College of Southern Idaho (CSI) men’s basketball forward Robert Whaley had one Division I offer. Now, he has 15-plus.

Whaley, an incoming sophomore, wowed at junior college showcases in Las Vegas and Atlanta this past weekend. The Utah native averaged nearly 11 points and five rebounds and earned second-team all-Scenic West his freshman season.

Blessed to be offer by Utah Valley University @UVUmbb pic.twitter.com/v9IBAjYUbe — Rob (@___BoyBoy) July 11, 2022

This offseason, Whaley is working on a couple of aspects of his game to boost his profile and help CSI compete for a national title during the 2022-2023 season.

“Getting me into shape, better shape, and my shooting ability because inside I’m pretty good, going inside, and we’ve been working on the dribbling aspect of basketball and being able to hit threes and knock down free throws a lot more consistently,” Whaley said.

Whaley says he shot about 40 percent from 3-point range in Atlanta last weekend.

