Do parents believe school districts are doing enough to mitigate bullying?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From parents to school administrators, it’s no secret that bullying is a recurring problem across the country. It’s a complicated issue as well, as many cases can turn into a he said-she said case.

“We do have to evaluate what’s happening with this student and what’s happening with this other student as well,” said Eva Craner, director of public relations at the Twin Falls School District. “It’s not just this student says he’s being bullied and that’s the end of it. We have to make sure everyone is taken care of.”

In the Twin Falls School District, the procedures done to investigate a bullying case goes quite deep—utilizing cameras within the schools and witnesses to see just exactly what was going on. From there, disciplinary action will occur.

“Our administrators can reach out to that student’s parents and talk to them about the appropriate way to act in school,” said Craner. “That way, they can make sure that our student is redirected and knows that’s not ok in our school setting.”

If the action is repeated, and the investigation confirms this, administrators will follow more procedures for bullying—including in or out-of-school suspensions or expulsion in the most severe cases.

What about measures being taken for bullying prevention though? I asked about this, and they say numerous programs are in place.

“Our school counselors primarily work on that programming,” Craner said. “We have things from character education in elementary school where they talk about kindness and fairness. We also have lessons about how to intervene.”

However, some concerned parents and guardians don’t feel like this is enough.

“They said they didn’t have assemblies for bullying, said Connie Stelly, a concerned grandparent of a child within the district. “They haven’t had guest speakers come in for bullying.”

Stelly says having better outside influences coming into the schools can help to better mitigate the problem.

“Maybe we need to hire retired policemen to help. Maybe we need volunteers. Maybe some people would be willing to volunteer to help,” she said.

Stelly also believes teachers should be more well-educated on the issues.

“They need to have guest speakers come in, and teach them,” said Stelly.

In the end, both the school district and parents understand that there must be a community effort to prevent this problem.

“If we have some better models out in the public, or out in social media,” said Craner.

“[Parents should] talk to their kids and see what can we do to help with bullying,” said Stelly.

