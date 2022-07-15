Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of social interaction

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Social interaction is essential to not only your emotional but also physical health.

In this week’s fit and well Idaho report, we take a look at how to build a social support network.

Having people that we connect with makes us feel like we are a part of something and that people understand us. However, after the pandemic and working from home it can be hard to know where to start.

One social worker suggests joining a club, gym, or even volunteering at a local organization. Not only will it make you feel better mentally, but it will also help you live longer.

“We release hormones, one being oxytocin, when we feel connected or bonded to each other,” said social worker Mandy Helsley. “So that feeling you are describing is that bonded feeling, so that’s just one example of how powerful social connections are in our ability to thrive and feel great.”

She says it can be hard after people retire because a lot of the way people feel connected to others is through their job. She suggests volunteering or joining a service club.

