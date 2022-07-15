Furry Friday: Ollie

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Ollie.

Ollie is a Pitbull, German Shepherd mix who is still on the younger side. Despite his younger age, Ollie is a gentle, calm dog who gets along well with other dogs.

He can also get along well in almost any house, and also gets along well with cats.

Since Ollie is a younger dog, he will need an active family, one that enjoys the outdoors and likes to run and hike.

If you would like to adopt or see Ollie, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or call them at 208-736-2299.

