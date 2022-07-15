Raft River Division under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions starting next week

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Monday, the Minidoka Ranger District will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions in the Raft River Division.

The restrictions will remain in effect until Oct. 31.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will include lands administered by the Sawtooth National Forest, Minidoka Ranger District, within the Raft River Division in Box Elder County, Utah.

The following will be prohibited on those lands:

Igniting, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquettes, outside a fire structure, that is provided by the USDA Forest Service within a designated area.

Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building

Anyone who violates these restrictions under the USDA Forest Service could receive a maximum penalty of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations and/or six months in prison.

