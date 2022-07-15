Republican convention kicks off in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Republican Convention is going to be in Twin Falls for the next three days, and the main goal is to make sure the Gem State stays Red.

The Idaho GOP Convention is held every two years after the primary election, with the goal of uniting the party, introducing delegates to the candidates running in the general election, and re-evaluating the party’s platform.

Some of the workshops on Thursday were Foundations for Sound Family Policy, Back the Blue, and Protecting Safe and Secure Elections. There was also a committee meeting on Credentials to determine and report on the eligibility, qualifications, and priority of all delegates and alternates. Additionally, determine and report on the number of votes to which each county and legislative district is entitled.

The three day event also has a focus on registering new voters as Republicans and fundraising. The last two years the Idaho Republican Party has raised $2.7 million dollars, and registered 158,000 new republican voters.

“We are going to talk about (Thursday workshop: The Blueprint: How the Dems Won Colorado) what is referred to as the blueprint, and that is the agenda and workings of the Democratic Party to flip states from red to blue. We are going to talk about the tactics they used in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico,“ said IDGOP chairman Tom Luna.

Additionally, he added he isn’t too concerned about the party being divided by Idaho Republicans who are considered far-right extremist.

“Republicans agree on 80% of the issues. That unites us, and that is what we need to focus on,” said Luna. “We have 20% that we don’t agree on, and that is why we have primaries, to debate that 20%. If we agreed on everything there would be no reason to have primary elections.”

On Friday there will be a Keep Idaho Red Rally at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, and Saturday there will be an election for state party officers.

Also, the Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions Friday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.