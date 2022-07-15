Risch, Rubio Introduce Bill to Block Biden Administration from Using Federal Property for Abortion

WASHINGTON (KMVT/KSVT) —U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) introduced the Prohibiting Abortion on Federal Lands Act . The legislation would prohibit the Biden administration, or any future pro-abortion administration, from using federal lands and facilities for abortions. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Democrats and pro-abortion interests have been mounting pressure on President Biden to undermine pro-life states by opening up federal property to operate “abortion safe havens.” Risch and Rubio previously introduced the Prohibiting Federal Emergencies for Abortion Act to block the administration from declaring a public health emergency to protect abortion access.

“The Biden administration will stop at nothing to force their radical abortion agenda nationwide,” Risch said. “Attempting to bypass states that have made the commitment to treat every human life with respect and dignity is shameless and unacceptable, and we must ensure this option is not on the table. States must be free to stand up for the unborn.”

“Democrats will stop at nothing to preserve the practice of murdering unborn Americans,” Rubio said. “I will do everything I can to protect life and block President Biden from grossly abusing his presidential power.”

Additional cosponsors of the bill include Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Thune (R-S.D.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

The Prohibiting Abortion on Federal Lands Act would:

Prohibit the federal government from promoting, supporting, or contracting with abortion entities, or otherwise expanding access to abortion on federal lands or facilities including but not limited to military installations, national parks, court houses, federal buildings, etc.

