Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Overton Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Overton Farms owner Leon Overton is not like most farmers in southern Idaho. When he was growing up, he didn’t know he was destined to be a farmer.

“Dad always had a big garden. That kind of wore off on me, I guess. Every place I went after I always had a big garden. Then, when we got this place, of course, this was a big opportunity for me,” he said.

Overton took that opportunity, the new plot of land, and turned it into fields of crops and rows of greenhouses. Then, he started planting, and planting, and planting.

“I started off by growing things and taking them to the farmer’s markets. I went to three different farmer’s markets a week,” he said.

At those markets, he began to gain a following.

Now, 18 years later, Overton Farms is a sought-after booth at many markets around the region.

“I go to Gooding with tomatoes that I raise here, I have people lined up and wanting those tomatoes. You can’t get tomatoes like this in the grocery store they tell me.” Overton said.

Not only does the farm produce some highly coveted tomatoes, but Overton also grows sweet corn, cucumbers, cabbage, squash, and much more.

But all crops aside, there is one thing that keeps Overton Farms in business: their passion for interaction.

“The people that come here. I have people coming from Wyoming, Nevada, way up north just for the produce I raise, and this is the only place they’ll get it,” Overton said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.