Twin Falls Cowboys win one of two against defending Legion World Series champs

The Cowboys have just two more regular season games
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys bats came alive and Otho Savage shut the Idaho Falls Bandits down in game two of a Legion baseball doubleheader Thursday.

Idaho Falls, the two-time defending World Series champs, beat the Cowboys in game one.

SCORES

Idaho Falls Bandits 6, Twin Falls Cowboys 1

Twin Falls Cowboys 11, Idaho Falls Bandits 1

“It gives us a big confidence boost for the playoffs, if we can beat the best team in Idaho, we can pretty much be the best team in Idaho,” said outfielder Ben Tarchione.

The Cowboys play their last two games of the regular season at home Friday against the East Idaho Rockies.

The state tournament starts on July 22 in Nampa.

CSI Men's Basketball coach Jeff Reinert addresses his players during a timeout.
