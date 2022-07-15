Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating after a Twin Falls man died in an early morning crash near American Falls.

ISP says around 7:40 a.m., a 24-year-old man from Utah was driving on Eastbound Interstate 86 along milepost 39 when he left the roadway and rolled in the median.

The driver, along with two adult passengers, were transported via ground and air ambulances to area hospitals. All three were wearing their seatbelts.

The man from Twin Falls was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.