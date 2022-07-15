Advertisement

Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction

She was reimbursed for those services by the Idaho Medicaid Program
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman was sentenced to three years, in prison for fraud and obstruction of a Medicaid Fraud Investigation.

52-year-old Patricia Anderson will have one year of that sentence fixed, and will also serve three years of probation, serve 300 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in fines.

Thus far, she has paid just over $1,700 in restitution, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

An investigation revealed Anderson had billed Medicaid in 2017 for services she did not provide.

Investigators determined the fraudulent billing by demonstrating she had traveled out of state on several occasions but had billed Medicaid for services she said she provided for a family member.

She was reimbursed for those services by the Idaho Medicaid Program. Investigators also found Anderson had not accurately represented the extent of her travels during the periods in question.

