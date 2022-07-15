Voting concerns, fraud discussed at Twin Falls County Commissioners meeting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Voter fraud is still a big topic across the nation and here in Idaho, and now it is on the radar of Twin Falls County Commissioners.

Members from Election Integrity Idaho met with the Twin Falls County Commissioners on Thursday. The members said they are concerned about the voting irregularities that took place during the 2020 election, and they want to make sure safe and secure elections are taking place in Idaho.

Member Bob Beauregard said they are concerned about the lack of transparency in the voting process here in Idaho, and they feel poll workers and watchers need more training. Even though there has been no proof of widespread voter fraud here in Idaho, some suggestions they have for increasing voter confidence are: re-evaluating vote ID laws (such as eliminating the use of school ID and repealing the affidavit exception by the voter to a photo ID requirement), cleansing voter rolls, limiting absentee ballots and eliminating absentee ballot boxes, eliminating same day registration, and verification of citizenship. Heritage.org ranked Idaho 38th in Election Integrity.

“Personally I would like to see the electronic elections gone. Go back to a paper ballot and human count. It would be much more accurate and much better. France does their whole count for the country in one day,” Beauregard said.

Commissioner Don Hall said some of the changes they recommended would have to happen at the state level. As county commissioners they only have so much control over election rules and procedures. Additionally, he said he feels Twin Falls elections are safe and secure, but they will take their concerns seriously.

“What I saw on a national level in some of the other areas where they violated their own rules I had some concerns with. I did not see that in Idaho,” said Hall. “Now some of these concerns these folks brought to us that we can further drill down on and ensure we can clean those up is a positive thing. Again every election cycle I think we can learn from it, and try to tighten it up.”

In 2020 My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump Supporter, claimed 2,244 votes were electronically switched from Trump to Biden in Bonner County during the November presidential election.

Following a Bonner County recount the office of the Idaho Secretary of State found the election was executed with both “integrity and accuracy”, with the office finding a 0.116% margin of error

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.