Two members of Boise State alumni basketball team have CSI connection

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two former College of Southern Idaho standouts will be a part of the Boise State alumni team at The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

They didn’t play together at CSI or Boise State but share a brother-type bond. This time around, one is a coach, and one is a player.

Reggie Larry is the head coach of “Once a Bronco,” the BSU alumni team set to play in the TBT starting Monday.

Larry played at CSI and Boise State, had a 12-year pro career overseas, and is currently an assistant coach for the CSI women’s basketball team.

“I’ve known Reggie since I was a freshman, the first time I met him he actually tried to dunk on me at CSI, and I was just amazed at how athletic he was,” said former CSI guard Montigo Alford.

Since that moment in 2011, when Larry was playing professionally, the two have built a relationship.

“That’s like my OG, that’s like my big bro, I really have a lot of love and respect for him,” said Alford.

Alford, like Larry, ended up playing at Boise State.

“The same route that I took coming from CSI to Boise State, so I was like, ‘alright, that’s going to be somebody that I know I’m going to stick around with and mentor if I need to,’ and he’s been my bro ever since,” Larry said.

Now, they’re together again, with mostly other former Boise State players to try and win one million dollars in the 64-team single-elimination tournament.

Larry says communicating and coaching the guys has gone well so far.

“That was the easy part, to be able to talk to these guys, so you know I can push them a little bit more because I do know them, I’ve been on the court with them, I’ve haven’t played (competitively) with them, but I’ve played a lot of summer ball with these guys,” Larry said.

For the undersized Alford, who just finished playing a season of pro-ball in the TBL, he wants to prove himself to the basketball world.

“I can play at a high level, and I deserve to be out there on the court with great talent,” Alford said.

Once a Bronco will play Monday, July 18 at 3 p.m. MT on ESPN3.

