University of Iowa wrestler comes to lead popular Jerome camp

Nearly 150 athletes are participating in this year’s Jerome Wrestling Camp
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — University of Iowa wrestler Patrick Kennedy is coaching up the next generation of Magic Valley wrestlers this week.

Kennedy won four Minnesota state titles before heading to Iowa City and is poised for a significant role in his third year with the Hawkeyes (a powerhouse college wrestling program).

This week though, he has other obstacles, like his first trip to Idaho and teaching nearly 150 K-12 athletes in a growing wrestling community.

“It’s been a blast, I mean, I get to run around and bark the orders, but I try to get across more than wrestling with the kids, like try to run a tight ship of like, ‘hey, mouth closed ears open,’ because that’s how you really learn,” Kennedy said. “My time here has been great, and for the most part, the kids are responding really, really good,” Kennedy said.

Incoming Jerome senior wrestler Josh Andrus is enjoying learning from the Hawkeye.

“As Jerome wrestlers, we love the sport, it’s kind of our lives, most of the season, almost the whole year, so to be able to have someone to come in that knows the sport so well and really is a student of the sport and goes at it so hard, it’s really cool for us,” Andrus said.

The camp is in its sixth year of existence, and Andrus, who wasn’t able to have the same camp experiences growing up, thinks it’s great the next generation of Jerome wrestlers get to learn from the best.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

