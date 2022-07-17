Advertisement

Super Duper D returns to Bald Mountain

“It’s really wild riding, it’s a rough course, it’s fast, it’s loose and it’s super fun.”
Mountain biking race held at Bald Mountain
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday morning, Bald Mountain hosted hundreds of downhill biking enthusiasts for the Super Duper D race.

A mountain biking race from the summit of Bald Mountain, down thirty-two hundred feet of backcountry terrain along the backside of the mountain to Apples bar and grill near the base of Bald.

The race was originally run about a decade ago, but the tradition faded. Over the years, event organizer Gabe Schroder yearned for the chance to run the race again.

Schroder, with the help of Dakine, 10 Barrell Brewery and the Ketchum community, brought the race back for 2022.

“It’s really wild riding, it’s a rough course, it’s fast, it’s loose and it’s super fun,” says Schroder. “It’s got nice twists and turns and little loops and rollers. We’re stoked, everyone seems to be crossing the finish line with tons of energy and we’re fired up to see it.”

The added twist for the Super Duper D, once you get off the hill, you can improve your race time with a chug of beer.

Still, even with the added fun, racer Cassie Abel says the race is all about showing off what the Sun Valley community is all about.

“Getting to just spend time together,” Abel says. “This is one of those events where it’s all locals, I’m sure there are a few non-locals, but it’s really the local community showing up and in the middle of summer that’s really rare and really special.”

The Super-Duper D is just one of many outdoorsy events taking place in Sun Valley this summer and fall.

