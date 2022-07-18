10 adaptive athletes gather in the Sun Valley to train with Higher Ground

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Adaptive Training Foundation helps people heal from traumatic injuries. This week, 10 of their athletes are in Sun Valley celebrating how far they have come.

“Through our gym in Dallas, we work on mindfulness, mediation, we work on breathwork, we work on really finding who you are beyond the doctor diagnosis, the disability that all these athletes have experienced, the traumatic injuries that they have experienced throughout their lives and using tools and building habits that help them move beyond that and find their new sense of self,” said Colin Anderson, with the Adaptive Training Foundation.

The athletes vary in age and abilities, from leg or arm amputations to paralysis. After the nine-week intensive training program in Dallas, they travel to Sun Valley to work with Higher Ground and put their new skills to work.

This week, they will be mountain biking, fly fishing, and white-water rafting, and it is one way the athletes can see how far they have come.

“We have tons of opportunities to get comfortable being uncomfortable because comfortability is a way where you find stagnant and then there’s no growth,” said Anderson.

Higher Ground hosts these sorts of activities for people all year long, and not just for people with physical challenges, but also mental challenges. They say there is something special about this particular group of athletes.

“The amount of energy they have and how hard they want to push themselves, and they are just so motivated and willing to try it all,” said Cara Barrett, with Higher Ground.

One athlete who is paralyzed from the waist down following a surfing accident says she is grateful for the entire experience, and what ATF has done for her.

“I wanted to gain enough strength in my arms to be able to pull myself up the rope without the use of my legs, so we’ve just been working on building a lot of shoulders back arms as well as core stability to improve my balance when I’m sitting,” said Cassie Eckroth, an athlete.

