Area C Legion A tournament schedule and bracket

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Area C Legion A Idaho tournament is this week at Burley and Minico High School.

Tuesday’s Schedule

Burley High School

Buhl vs. Rigby at 10:00 a.m.

Burley vs. Wood River at 1:00 p.m.

Jerome vs. Idaho Falls Titans at 4:00 p.m.

Minico High School

Idaho Falls Grizz vs. Twin Falls Hawks at 1:00 p.m.

Idaho Falls Tigers vs. Minico Storm at 4:00 p.m.

Pocatello Razorbacks vs. Wendell Trojans at 7:00 p.m.

Top five teams qualify for state.

