Advertisement

Bray Fire burns 5,000 acres near Bliss

A photo from the Idaho Bureau of Land Management shows the Bray Fire
A photo from the Idaho Bureau of Land Management shows the Bray Fire(The Idaho Bureau of Land Management Facebook page)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management says a large fire is burning near the town of Bliss.

The department confirmed via Twitter Monday afternoon that the Bray Fire had burned 5,000 acres as of approximately 5:50 Monday afternoon seven miles north of Bliss.

Winds are driving the blaze and it is running. Structures are threatened at this time.

Bliss Rural Fire Department, and Gooding Rural Fire Department are on scene. Seven engines, one water tender, one dozer and multiple aircraft are on scene.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Hansen, Id
Hansen community rallying behind family that lost home in Rock Creek Fire
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Brush fire breaks out on Shoestring Road near Gooding

Latest News

The CHIPS Act could be headed to the President's desk as soon as Tuesday
CHIP Act could provide Idaho industry with billions in subsidies
BLM Twin Falls has responded to 15 human-caused fires since the start of July
Twin Falls BLM has responded to 15 human-caused fires this summer
Monday evening's online weather update {7/18/2022}
Adaptive Training Foundation in Sun Valley, ID
10 adaptive athletes gather in the Sun Valley to train with Higher Ground