Bray Fire burns 5,000 acres near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management says a large fire is burning near the town of Bliss.

The department confirmed via Twitter Monday afternoon that the Bray Fire had burned 5,000 acres as of approximately 5:50 Monday afternoon seven miles north of Bliss.

Winds are driving the blaze and it is running. Structures are threatened at this time.

Bliss Rural Fire Department, and Gooding Rural Fire Department are on scene. Seven engines, one water tender, one dozer and multiple aircraft are on scene.

