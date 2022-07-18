Idaho opens hotline for mental health crises

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has opened a new mental health line for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, the department announced on Monday.

Any Idaho resident can now call or text 988 at any time to speak to a trained professional to help them through a crisis. You may also dial 988 if you are concerned about the mental health of a loved one.

“This is a big step forward in the improvement of our behavioral health crisis care continuum in the state,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “988 is easy to remember and will help Idahoans in crisis get connected to compassionate, accessible care and support.”

The calls are routed through a central hub in Washington D.C. and directed to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline.

Callers can choose from multiple languages, but text is English only. Veterans can dial 1 to access the Veteran Crisis line.

“Idaho is joining states and territories across the nation in transition to the easy-to-remember, three-digit number for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This is a top priority for me and our entire leadership here at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS),” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., the HHS assistant secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“I am committed to continued work with our national partners to achieve a smooth transition, and I greatly appreciate the partnership with our state and tribal leaders in Idaho. Thank you to the crisis centers and behavioral health professionals in Idaho who are working hard at the local level to support people, prevent suicides and save lives.”

