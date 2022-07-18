Twin Falls BLM has responded to 15 human-caused fires this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management spent the weekend responding to fire calls across southern Idaho.

“Our firefighters are working really hard, but, at some point, we’re going to get past the point of them being able to respond quickly,” said Kelsey Brizendine of Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management.

Since July 1, Twin Falls BLM has responded to 15 human-caused fires. The Bureau of Land Management wants to remind residents that it only takes a small incident for the area around them to go up in flames.

“We just really need people to pay attention to what’s going on. It’s hot, it’s dry, it’s windy. These are not the days to be target shooting or practice shooting, fireworks are always prohibited on public lands,” said Brizendine.

Brizendine is concerned that with the increase in human-caused, avoidable fires, her team will soon be unable to respond as effectively to naturally occurring blazes, allowing them to get out of control.

“If we continue to get two or three human-caused fires a day and then you have lightning roll in, we’re going to be strapped and we don’t want to get to that point,” said Brizendine.

A major concern this fire season is widely present fuels caused by late-season rain. Typically, small roadside sparks, fireworks, or stray target bullets would land in an area without flammable material.

“This year, there is no space. The vegetation is thick and it’s continuous. If you have that spark it’s going to hit something that’s flammable,” Brizendine said.

Additionally, Twin Falls BLM is seeking information about an incident over the weekend. A plane, returning to Magic Valley Airport, was targeted by a laser, causing vision impairment among the pilots.

“These pilots are working so hard to support these fires and support the firefighters on the ground. For them to be impacted on their return home is uncalled for and incredibly disrespectful to those pilots and the firefighting organization,” Brizendine said.

Anyone with any information about the laser incident is asked to contact BLM Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.