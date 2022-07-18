Advertisement

Washington teen’s body recovered from Spokane River in Idaho

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 14-year-old Washington boy who went missing in the Spokane River in northern Idaho.

Kootenai County sheriff’s officials say the Spokane boy was with his family at Corbin Park near Post Falls on Saturday and was last seen alive playing near the shore. When first responders arrived at the park, the boy had not been seen for more than an hour.

Some of his clothing was found near the water, and a dive team started searching. The boy’s body was found about 20 feet (6 meters) from shore in 10 feet (3 meters) of water. His name has not been released.

