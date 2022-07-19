40th Basque picnic held at Gooding Basque Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the 40th time, the Gooding Basque Association hosted the community for the annual Basque picnic.

The event, which had not been held for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a celebration of Basque heritage.

Throughout the day, people gathered at the Gooding Basque Center for chorizo, games, Basque dancing and more.

The Basque Association says the highlight of this year was finally having their community back together in full.

“It’s great,” says Jana Jayo Cole, President of the Gooding Basque Association. It’s so wonderful to be back to normal and be able to gather with friends, Basque or non-Basque, and celebrate and have some fun, visit, enjoy each other, be present.”

Cole says the annual picnic is used to share the Basque culture with Southern Idaho and to continue a strong legacy of Basque traditions in the area.

