Advertisement

40th Basque picnic held at Gooding Basque Center

The event, which had not been held for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a celebration of Basque heritage.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the 40th time, the Gooding Basque Association hosted the community for the annual Basque picnic.

The event, which had not been held for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a celebration of Basque heritage.

Throughout the day, people gathered at the Gooding Basque Center for chorizo, games, Basque dancing and more.

The Basque Association says the highlight of this year was finally having their community back together in full.

“It’s great,” says Jana Jayo Cole, President of the Gooding Basque Association. It’s so wonderful to be back to normal and be able to gather with friends, Basque or non-Basque, and celebrate and have some fun, visit, enjoy each other, be present.”

Cole says the annual picnic is used to share the Basque culture with Southern Idaho and to continue a strong legacy of Basque traditions in the area.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding