Fire crews gain the upper hand in the Bray Fire

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bray Fire, burning in Gooding County, has been officially mapped at 20,345 acres, making it the largest fire in the Twin Falls Fire District in 2022.

The wind played a major factor, spreading what started as a small spark to thousands of acres in minutes. “By the time our resources drove the 20 minutes to the fire, it was well over 1,000 acres,” said Kelsey Brizendine with BLM Fire.

Wind not only worked to spread the fire rapidly, but it also made the firefight difficult, as swirling winds above the blaze had crews on their heels.

“That changes things a lot. When you have a fire primarily heading to the east and then, all of a sudden, it switches and pushes to the north, that could create some really unsafe conditions situations for your firefighters,” Brizendine said.

As the fire pushed east Monday night, encroaching on Gooding, fire crews faced an unnecessary obstacle when working to establish fire lines.

“As the fire was approaching, the fire department was trying to attack it and the problem we had was that the public was in the way, we couldn’t get there because of the cars,” Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said.

Another additional challenge, according to Sheriff Gough, was managing concern spreading on social media. “Facebook itself created a panic that didn’t need to be there and that was hard to combat. But we got through it,” he said.

Sheriff Gough urges residents to rely on their media partners and official social media pages when seeking information about potentially dangerous situations.

As of the last reporting, fire crews on the scene now have the upper hand on the Bray Fire, and no major losses have been reported.

“No animals were lost, no houses were lost. Some fields were burnt, but they’ll repair themselves,” Sheriff Gough said.

The Bray Fire is the 16th human-caused fire of July in the Twin Falls Fire District, something BLM Fire hopes serves as an important lesson.

“Preventing those tiny sparks is what is going to prevent damage like this,” said Brizendine.

