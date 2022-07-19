Governor Little announces new appointment to Minidoka County Commission

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced a new appointment to the Minidoka County Commission on Tuesday.

Jared Orton was appointed by Little as Minidoka County Commissioner. He will replace current District 3 Commissioner Sheryl Koyle who is retiring.

Orton served previously as the vice chairman of the Minidoka County Planning and Zoning Commission and is a Heyburn resident who recently won the 2022 Republican primary election.

On Tuesday, Governor Little also announced the reappointment of Timothy Murphy and the appointment of Jordan Cheirrett to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

Murphy, a McCall resident, currently serves as the current Fish and Game Region 3 commissioner. Cheirrett will replace Region 5 Commissioner Lane Clezie who is retiring.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.