Advertisement

Idaho Endowment Fund lost $400 million last fiscal year

The fund is spread out into various equity markets as well as fixed income and real estate
(Jake Manuel Brasil/KMVT)
(Jake Manuel Brasil/KMVT)(KMVT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Endowment Fund that distributes money to public schools and other entities lost $400 million in the fiscal year that wrapped up at the end of June, state officials said Tuesday.

Investments Manager Chris Anton told the Idaho Land Board the fund lost about 13% of its value, dropping from $3.1 billion to $2.7 billion during what has been a tough stretch for investors. However, the fund is up 5.9% over the last three years and 8.3% over the last 10 years.

“We are rather aggressive, and there are going to be years when we’re down,” Anton told the board. “But, as you’ve all seen, the strategy has paid off over the long term.”

He said his primary concern going forward was federal monetary policy aimed at controlling inflation without causing a severe recession.

Anton noted that in fiscal year 2021, the endowment fund grew by nearly 30%, gaining about $750 million.

“So we’re still in a better place than we were two years ago, but it’s always painful to see the numbers going down,” he said.

The fund is spread out into various equity markets as well as fixed income and real estate. Real estate is the only investment in the portfolio that went up in the last fiscal year, climbing nearly 28%. But only about 8% of the fund is invested in real estate.

The endowment fund is part of a financial strategy that’s combined with 3,900 square miles (10,100 square kilometers) of land Idaho received at statehood that generates money mainly through timber sales. The Land Board manages investments and land holdings to get the greatest long-term financial return for state beneficiaries, mainly public schools.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 12,000 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

(Pexels)
Idaho’s suicide hotline takes special meaning for one resident
There is no shortage of patriotism in the Lowcountry, whose counties rank among the top in the...
Organization to help veterans plans expansion into the Magic Valley
A file image of a black bear. Not the actual bear mentioned in the article
IDFG euthanizes bear after being found in Ketchum neighborhood
Governor Little
Governor Little announces new appointment to Minidoka County Commission