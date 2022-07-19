Idaho’s suicide hotline takes special meaning for one resident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the United States, suicide is one of the leading causes of death. This caused nearly 46,000 deaths in 2020 alone. In 2013, this crisis hit close to home for Stewart Wilder.

“I am a survivor of suicide, with a loss of our 17 year old son Cameron in 2013. A junior at the time at timberline high school in Boise,” he said.

With the loss of his son, Wilder decided to take action. Cofounding the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition. An organization in toggle for the development and passage of a law that would allow for an easy to remember suicide hotline.

“Over the last several years, the act has become a reality nationally,” said Wilder. “We celebrate the Idaho rollout today.”

Similar to dialing 9-1-1 for an emergency, the new suicide hotline is easy to remember. Just dial 9-8-8. And it’s not just for suicide prevention.

“It’s heartbreaking to get a call where someone at the end of the line was very upset, and the first thing they might say is ‘I’m sorry I’m not suicidal. Can I still talk to you?’,” said Lee Flinn of the Idaho Suicide and Crisis Hotline.

In 2020, senator Mike Crapo co-sponsored this legislation. Requiring the F.C.C. to designate 9-8-8 as the universal national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. That was signed into law by President Trump in 2021.

Crapo says there are plans in the works for federal funding.

“I would expect that there would be federal legislation that would help to boost this,” he said.

However, as of now, funding for this project would just come from the state level. In Idaho, $4.4 million dollars was allocated for the rollout in 2022. What about the years following, though?

“There have been some conversations and implementations from other states where they’ve assessed a fee to cell phone lines,” said Laurie Lickley, the Idaho State Representative for district 25-A in Jerome.

While this has been discussed in Idaho, there isn’t a plan just yet. However, Lickley says they will find a way.

“Yes, there are conversations happening,” she said. “We don’t know what those look like quite yet.”

