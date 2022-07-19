IDFG euthanizes bear after being found in Ketchum neighborhood

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Fish and Game had to euthanize a black bear Monday after it was caught in the Warm Springs neighborhood in Ketchum.

On Monday morning, the bear was caught in the trash cans of a Ketchum resident. The bear had shown aggression towards the resident.

When the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department arrived, they were able to scare the bear up a tree with their lights and sirens. When Fish and Game officials arrived, they discovered the bear was with her two cubs.

Due to the aggression and dependency on human food, the department had no choice but to euthanize the bear.

The two cubs, who weighed 30 pounds each, were taken to a rehab facility in McCall. Mike McDonald says this is never an easy decision to make.

“It’s kind of a balance (of) the risk-reward, and ultimately we are always going to side on the need to preserve public safety, particularly where this bear had shown it’s comfortable around people and it also doesn’t have a problem showing some aggression towards people,” he said.

He says it serves as a reminder to residents to never leave food lying around, not to feed their dogs and cats outside, and not to put bird feeders out during the summer time.

