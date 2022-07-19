Organization to help veterans plans expansion into the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — George Nichel was injured in the army back in 2007. He says the transition that followed was very challenging.

“A couple years later, a bad transition for myself, pretty much ended my military career,” Nichel said. “My then career, I worked for the prisons at the time, so I had to start over.”

He began at Boise State University at the age of 40 and stumbled upon the Wyakin Foundation who help people transitioning from the military. Nichel says their program was a lifesaver.

“Cause when you are in the military, especially on active duty and you are deploying a lot, everything is provided for you. Where you sleep, where you eat, what time you get up, what you do every day. And then when you find yourself past military service, those are new things, new life skills that you have to develop,” said Nichel.

That’s where the Wyakin Foundation comes in, to provide you with assistance and a mentor as well as connecting to other veterans. They are now expanding their services to the Magic Valley.

“Expanding into Idaho, not only do we have Gallin Field up here in Boise, but we have the Mountain Home air force base, but we have a lot of guardsmen and women as well,” said Cory Rodriguez, the director of the Wyakin Foundation.

They hope to eventually have an office in the Magic Valley, but for now they will be helping as many veterans as possible with the next steps after their service.

“Currently, there are about 200,000 service men and women who are transitioning out of the military each year, so coming into the workforce with skills, when you only have been in the service, it’s important to have that support in the civilian world,” said Rodriguez.

If you are interested in helping them, or being involved in their program, please visit this website.

