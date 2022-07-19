Advertisement

RC Plane swap meet coming to Twin Falls

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, the field will be taken over by R.C. plane enthusiast
Magic Valley Areomodeleres hosting a RC swap meet
Magic Valley Areomodeleres hosting a RC swap meet(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A radio-controlled airplane extravaganza is coming to Twin Falls this weekend when the R.C. plane swap meet is held at the R.C. Adamson flying field.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, the field will be taken over by R.C. plane enthusiasts, where they will fly planes, swap parts, and talk shop.

The goal of the day is to share the passion for flying with anyone who is interested.

Event organizer Cheryl Savello says these days help carry on an R.C. tradition in the Magic Valley, one her father helped create.

“It’s immense. Bring your children out here and they bring their little planes out here and their little whirly-gigs and they’re running around having a great time in the middle of nowhere. We would love to see you with your children and everything out here,” said Savello.

While the event is free to the public, those who hope to participate in the swap meet will be charged $15 dollars for the first table, and $10 for each table thereafter.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

The Walcott Fire is burning in Minidoka County
Walcott Fire burns 110 acres in Minidoka County
First Drag reading event hosted by Southern Idaho Pride
Southern Idaho Pride hosts first Reading in Drag event
Gooding County, ID
Fire crews gain the upper hand in the Bray Fire
Hosted by Gooding Basque Association
40th Basque picnic held at Gooding Basque Center