RC Plane swap meet coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A radio-controlled airplane extravaganza is coming to Twin Falls this weekend when the R.C. plane swap meet is held at the R.C. Adamson flying field.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, the field will be taken over by R.C. plane enthusiasts, where they will fly planes, swap parts, and talk shop.

The goal of the day is to share the passion for flying with anyone who is interested.

Event organizer Cheryl Savello says these days help carry on an R.C. tradition in the Magic Valley, one her father helped create.

“It’s immense. Bring your children out here and they bring their little planes out here and their little whirly-gigs and they’re running around having a great time in the middle of nowhere. We would love to see you with your children and everything out here,” said Savello.

While the event is free to the public, those who hope to participate in the swap meet will be charged $15 dollars for the first table, and $10 for each table thereafter.

