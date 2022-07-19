Advertisement

Southern Idaho Pride hosts first Reading in Drag event

“We want to be able to broadcast that this is not just a one-time thing. This is education, this is friendly, this is everything that we want it to be.”
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a cancelation and a venue change, Southern Idaho Pride hosted their first reading with drag event at Mary Alice Park on Main Sunday afternoon.

The family-friendly event saw a group of drag queens reading short children’s stories to groups of kids all around the park.

The stories that were read centered around the theme of inclusion, acceptance and the idea that it is ok to be different.

For event organizer Arya Shae, the day is an important step towards establishing a presence in the area.

“It’s so important for us to be able to show up and show Twin Falls that this is not an abnormal event we have,” Shae says. “We have LGBT events all the time and we want to be able to broadcast that this is not just a one-time thing. This is education, this is friendly, this is everything that we want it to be.”

Shae says this is just the beginning for reading in drag events and will be sharing plans for follow-up readings soon.

