Advertisement

Twin Falls youth baseball team heads to Pacific Northwest Regional

The Titans won the Idaho state championship earlier in July
The Titans won the Idaho state championship earlier in July
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the Idaho State Championship on July 9, the Twin Falls Titans 11U baseball team is headed to the Pacific Northwest Regional.

The Twin Falls Titans are a Cal Ripken league-based All-Star team. According to coaches, this is the first time a Twin Falls Cal Ripken team has won a title since 2016.

“Awesome, it was just like nothing that’s ever happened before, it was just awesome that we won,” said Titan player Brody Solosabal.

It’s an exciting time for the kids to stay in hotels as a team, go to the pool, and hang out together, but also, as left fielder Andryk Reynolds says, they want to show that Idaho can play.

“We want to prove we can be good athletes,” Reynolds said.

The team will start play on Thursday morning against a team from Wenatchee, Washington.

If you want to help with travel expenses, you can Venmo the local Cal Ripken League: @TFCYB. Organizers advise to put the 11U baseball team as the reason in the description.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Brush fire breaks out on Shoestring Road near Gooding
Hansen, Id
Hansen community rallying behind family that lost home in Rock Creek Fire

Latest News

The Titans won the Idaho state championship earlier in July
Twin Falls youth baseball team heads to Pacific Northwest Regional
The tournament takes place at Burley and Minico High School starting Tuesday
Area C Legion A tournament schedule and bracket
Mountain biking race held at Bald Mountain
Super Duper D returns to Bald Mountain
“That’s like my OG, that’s like my big bro, I really have a lot of love and respect for him”
Two members of Boise State alumni basketball team have CSI connection