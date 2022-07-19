Twin Falls youth baseball team heads to Pacific Northwest Regional

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the Idaho State Championship on July 9, the Twin Falls Titans 11U baseball team is headed to the Pacific Northwest Regional.

The Twin Falls Titans are a Cal Ripken league-based All-Star team. According to coaches, this is the first time a Twin Falls Cal Ripken team has won a title since 2016.

“Awesome, it was just like nothing that’s ever happened before, it was just awesome that we won,” said Titan player Brody Solosabal.

It’s an exciting time for the kids to stay in hotels as a team, go to the pool, and hang out together, but also, as left fielder Andryk Reynolds says, they want to show that Idaho can play.

“We want to prove we can be good athletes,” Reynolds said.

The team will start play on Thursday morning against a team from Wenatchee, Washington.

If you want to help with travel expenses, you can Venmo the local Cal Ripken League: @TFCYB. Organizers advise to put the 11U baseball team as the reason in the description.

