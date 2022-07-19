Walcott Fire burns 110 acres in Minidoka County

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BLM Idaho Fire said on Tuesday that a fire has broken out near Lake Walcott in Minidoka County.

#LakeWalcottFire- located north of Lake Walcott. Fire is est. at 110 acres and running. East End RFD, West End RFD, Air Attack, air tankers and @SawtoothNatlFS and #BLMTFDFire resources are on scene. 📸- Air Attack pic.twitter.com/udEEIdcHtX — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 19, 2022

The fire is burning north of the lake and is estimated at 110 acres as of Tuesday evening. Crews from the East End Rural Fire Department, the West End Rural Fire Department, BLM Idaho, and Sawtooth Interagency Fire are responding.

KMVT will provide updates once they become available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.