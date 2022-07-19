Advertisement

Walcott Fire burns 110 acres in Minidoka County

The Walcott Fire is burning in Minidoka County
The Walcott Fire is burning in Minidoka County
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BLM Idaho Fire said on Tuesday that a fire has broken out near Lake Walcott in Minidoka County.

The fire is burning north of the lake and is estimated at 110 acres as of Tuesday evening. Crews from the East End Rural Fire Department, the West End Rural Fire Department, BLM Idaho, and Sawtooth Interagency Fire are responding.

KMVT will provide updates once they become available.

