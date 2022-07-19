Advertisement

Work on 2 state highways in Minidoka County to begin next week

The project is expected to be complete in early fall
road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning work on SH-24 and SH-25 next week in Minidoka County.

Their work is expected to begin July 25 in Rupert and will focus primarily on restoring the condition of those highways.

“These highways have long served as major connections between Interstate 84 and the cities of Paul, Rupert, Acequia, and Minidoka,” said ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé. “Upcoming work will improve both the safety and driving experience for motorists.”

While the construction is ongoing, the intersection at Oneida Street and East 8th Street will be reconfigured for better traffic flow.

“In addition to work on the roadway, Eastern Idaho Railroad will also make improvements to its system in this area,” Dillé said.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, and the access points for the highway and the intersection at Oneida/East 8th streets will be closed temporarily.

“We will not permanently remove any access points and will work to minimize the duration of any closures that occur,” said Dillé. “Motorists should plan for extra time when commuting through the area and be on the lookout for signs and flaggers when traveling through the work zone.”

The project is expected to be complete in early fall.

