Behind the Business: Oxygen Health Spa

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As a nurse, Debbie Buckley has worked with hyperbaric oxygen therapy before.

“I had used it and saw what it did for strokes and wounds, and other things,” said Buckley. When her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, she had him try it out.

“After just three months, his Parkinson’s was turned around,” she said. With that, he saw an opportunity.

“Because what it had done for him and for others in our family at that time with their asthma, their arthritis, their allergies, their migraines … he said let’s open up a studio,” Buckley said.

With that, Oxygen Health Systems was born in Burley. But, due to high demand, they recently opened up a second location on Shoup Avenue in Twin Falls.

“We had so many clients that came from Twin Falls, that they just said ‘you gotta open one up in Twin for us,’” Buckley said.

How does it work? Hyperbaric means a whole lot of pressure. The person enters a chamber of pure oxygen, and the pressure is raised to very high levels.

“At that point, the oxygen is able to get into the plasma, the liquid part of the blood, and why that’s so wonderful and so important is because oxygen is what heals the body,” Buckley explained.

According to Buckley, oxygen is anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral, and she says the benefits can be life-changing.

“No more migraines, or their concussion, their child’s concussion has been, you know, just taken care of in just a matter of a few sessions,” she said.

Aside from being the only business in the Magic Valley to do this kind of therapy, allowing multiple people in the chamber is what makes them most unique.

“We allow two people into the chamber at no additional cost. So you can take that cost and even divide it in half,” she said.

