Boise State is the favorite to win Mountain Division for 10th year in a row

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In every year since Boise State joined the Mountain West, the Broncos have been picked to win their division.

It’s no different in 2022, as Boise State is listed as the favorite by the media to win the Mountain West Mountain Division. It’s the 10th year in a row for the Broncos.

Boise State finished 7-5 and third in the division last season. They earned 14 of 28 first-place votes, giving them 151 points. Air Force received 10 first-place votes, finishing in second with 136 points.

Defending Mountain West champion Utah State only got three votes for the top spot.

Fresno State was picked to win the West Division.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.