Buhl, Burley advance in Area C Legion tournament

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Area C Legion A tournament started Tuesday at both Burley and Minico High School. Burley, Buhl, and Minico advanced in the winner’s bracket.

SCORES

Burley Green Sox 17, Wood River Wranglers 5

Idaho Falls Grizzlies 2, Twin Falls Redhawks 1

Burley will play the Idaho Falls Grizzlies at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Burley High School.

Twin Falls and Wood River will play in the consolation bracket Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Burley High School.

Buhl Tribe 6, Rigby Trojans 3

Buhl will play the Idaho Falls Knights at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Minico High School.

Minico Storm 10, Idaho Falls Tigers 8, F/8

Idaho Falls Titans 10, Jerome Cyclones 0

Minico will play the Idaho Falls Titans at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Minico High School.

Jerome will play the Idaho Falls Tigers in a consolation game at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Minico High School.

Pocatello Razorbacks 9, Wendell 0

Wendell will play against the Pocatello Rebels at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Burley High School.

