Con Paulos celebrating centennial by giving back

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Con Paulos is celebrating 100 years in business this year, and as they are honoring their centennial, they are doing 100 acts of kindness.

Wednesday afternoon, Con Paulos Chevrolet visited the Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly and donated $500 to them as part of their 100 acts of kindness.

People can nominate an organization or non-profit on Con-Paulos’s Facebook page.

It doesn’t have to be a monetary donation, but it could be someone that needs help with a house project and they aren’t able to do it themselves.

“They are being nominated by someone else, is typically how it would function,” said Con Paulos Chevrolet General Manager Josh Greg. “On the Facebook page, someone would nominate someone through the application process, (and) we would review it and see if we can provide assistance to them.”

The Ageless Senior Center says they are thankful for this money and will be using it to help replace their freezers and refrigerators at the senior center.

