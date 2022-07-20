Advertisement

Department of Corrections looking for Idaho Falls walkaway

Anyone with information about his whereabout is urged to call 911
Tyrel Steven Petersen left without permission around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to...
Tyrel Steven Petersen left without permission around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials with the Idaho Department of Corrections(The Idaho Department of Corrections)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Corrections is looking for a walkaway from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center in Idaho Falls.

Department of Corrections Officials say Tyrel Steven Peterson left without permission around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as being 30 years old, white with fair skin, short blonde hair, and blue eyes. He is around 5′10″ and weighs 173 pounds, and has a tattoo that says “Carter” on the left side of his chest.

Peterson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie with a Kansas City Chiefs logo on it and carrying a guitar and a red, gallon-sized jug of water.

His criminal record includes felony convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about his whereabout is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

Organization to help veterans plans expansion into the Magic Valley
Organization to help veterans plans expansion into the Magic Valley
The Moose Fire has burned more than 16,000 acres
Moose Fire burns more than 16,000 acres near North Fork
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho