Department of Corrections looking for Idaho Falls walkaway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Corrections is looking for a walkaway from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center in Idaho Falls.

Department of Corrections Officials say Tyrel Steven Peterson left without permission around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as being 30 years old, white with fair skin, short blonde hair, and blue eyes. He is around 5′10″ and weighs 173 pounds, and has a tattoo that says “Carter” on the left side of his chest.

Peterson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie with a Kansas City Chiefs logo on it and carrying a guitar and a red, gallon-sized jug of water.

His criminal record includes felony convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about his whereabout is urged to call 911.

