Idaho lawmakers react to Rep Dorothy Moon being elected chair of IDGOP

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Republican Convention wrapped up in Twin Falls this past weekend, and the election of Stanley Rep. Doroth Moon to IDGOP chair is receiving some reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

About 700 delegates from across Idaho attended the IDGOP Convention this past week in Twin Falls. Moon ran against the current chair Tom Luna for party chair. Moon said one of the reasons she ran was because she felt there is a little bit of a disconnect between lawmakers and Idahoans.

“Our base is the most important, and they are really the Republican Party. When you have people in rural Idaho and urban cities that are definitely feeling the pain of high gas tax, high grocery sales tax, property tax is through the roof, and we are not getting accomplishment in the legislature,” said Moon. “... I think it’s important we are more responsive.”

This past Saturday, Moon was elected the chairman of the Idaho State Republican Party. She beat out Luna, who set records for fundraising and registration of new Republican voters under his watch. However, some of the delegates, like Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan, felt it was time for a fresh voice and someone who was willing to fight a little bit more for the party’s conservative values.

During her speech after being elected party chairman Moon said, “We were once the bastion of liberty and freedom in this country. There are states that have surpassed us. We have to make sure that with the influx of population coming in and the democrats coming with us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns are loaded, and ready to keep this state free,” Moon said.

Idaho State Senator Mark Harris said in a press release about the new IDGOP leadership:

“The Idaho State Senate Republican Caucus congratulates the new Idaho Republican Party leadership elected at the State GOP Convention in Twin Falls this past weekend. We look forward to working with the new Party leadership to elect Republicans in November....We are encouraged by the statement made by in-coming GOP Party Chair, Dorothy Moon, in a speech when she stated we must support and elect all Republican primary election winners. That statement helps bring the unity needed to implement true Republican values of smaller and more efficient government, lower taxes, fewer regulations, protections of liberties, and pro-life policies. As a committed, unified team, we can ensure a great Republican victory this November in all statewide Constitutional Officers, Legislative District, County, and U.S. Congressional and Senate races....The Idaho State Senate Republican Caucus also thanked the out-going GOP Chair, Tom Luna, and his leadership team for their excellent service to our great State of Idaho over the past two years”.

However, Democratic House Minority leader Ilana Rubel said the election of Moon signals the Idaho Republican Party wanting to move into the extreme right-wing party of their party, and away from the more centrist establishment.

“I would consider certainly some of the voting overhauls Rep. Moon brought in the legislature I thought were quite extreme. They would have had the effect of disenfranchising, tens of thousands of legal voters across Idaho. It would effectively made it impossible to vote unless you had a utility bill in your own name. a tax bill in your own name. There is a very limited number of documents that many, many perfectly legal voters wouldn’t have,” Rubel said.

In another statement, the group Take Back Idaho condemned the election of Moon to party chair. The board issued a statement in response to Moon’s election. In part saying:

“Dorothy Moon’s election to Idaho GOP leadership is absolutely disturbing. Moon’s dangerous gallery of associations— including militant Ammon Bundy, militia leader Eric Parker, convicted rapist Aaron von Ehlinger, and white nationalists like Wendy Rogers—should be disqualifying for state party leadership. But, fresh from their rightful rejection by Idaho voters just eight weeks ago, Moon and her powerful cronies are doing what they do best: changing the rules, courting extremists, and demanding allegiance to their dark vision for Idaho. With Dorothy Moon’s election to leadership, the Idaho Republican Party has firmly lost all touch with the average Idahoan”.

On the last day of the IDGOP Convention updates were made to the party platform. Delegates reaffirmed language that the party opposes all abortions, supports the criminalization of all murders by abortion, and rejecting an amendment for an exception to save the life of the mother. Additionally, language was added to “strengthen” Idaho’s Constitution “declaration of the right to life for preborn children”. The amendment was sponsored by Scott Herndon of Bonner County.

Additionally, the party platform now includes a new section, titled Children, stating the party believes a child’s biological gender to be an essential characteristic of a child’s identity and purpose. Furthermore, the party opposes any person, entity, or policy that attempts to confuse minors regarding their biological gender. It was sponsored by Nina Beesley from Legislative District 3.

Fourteen resolutions were approved during the convention Including Moon’s voter ID resolution, advocating that government-issued ID’s be the only acceptable form of identification. The one resolution sponsored by Sheila Ford out of Canyon County, citing that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president of the United States, did make it out of the resolutions committee.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.