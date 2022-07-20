Advertisement

Idaho to participate million dollar settlement against jewelry company

Image of a gavel
Image of a gavel(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the state’s participation in a $34 million multistate agreement with a New York Jewelry Company.

According to Wasden, the company defrauded thousands of U.S. service members and veterans.

107 Idaho service members will receive around $59,700 in restitution/and or debt forgiveness.

The Attorney General’s Office says Harris Jewelry used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active duty military to their financing program by telling them it would improve their credit scores.

The service members were then given high-interest loans on overpriced and poor-quality jewelry, giving them thousands of dollars worth of debt that only made their credit worse, Wasden says.

As part of the 18-state agreement, Harris Jewelry will refund tens of thousands of service members, stop collecting debts, correct bad credit scores, and dissolve all of their businesses.

An investigation led by the State of New York found more than 46,000 service members were affected nationwide.

