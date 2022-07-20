Advertisement

Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho

Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A chase involving a stolen vehicle started in Blaine County and ended in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver and his passenger stole a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van, eluded officers and then crashed into a 2019 Ford 350 pickup truck on U.S. 26, just south of Shoshone.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, his department took the call at 3:54 p.m.

The 30-year-old driver of the pickup needed to be air-lifted, while the passengers of both cars rode in ambulances. The driver of the Chrysler was treated on scene.

Sheriff King believes all occupants should make a full recovery. No names are being released at this time.

All lanes were completely blocked for approximately four hours. ISP is handling the investigation.

