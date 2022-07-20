Advertisement

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash in Shoshone.

According to Sheriff Rene King, a vehicle went off the road and into a canal at 620 North, 148 East at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff, Lincoln County EMS and the Shoshone City Fire Department all responded.

Notifications are still being made and we don’t have an identification as of yet.

