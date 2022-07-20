Moose Fire burns more than 16,000 acres near North Fork

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Firefighters are battling the Moose Fire located five miles southwest of North Fork.

The blaze has burned 16,581 acres and is 0% contained. The cause remains undetermined.

Officials say the fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. They say they remain concerned about the fire activity, as the potential remains for the blaze to reach the Highway 93 corridor.

The blaze is affecting access from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River take-out and Main Salmon River launch site (Corn Creek Boat Ramp) to Hwy 93.

A pilot car will be available to escort vehicles through the area in the morning hours as fire conditions allow.

Per Lemhi County officials, evacuation status from North Fork to Tower Creek has been moved back to “set.” Indian Creek also remains at “set” status.

The fire is burning through grass, brush, and timber. 13 crews, 24 engines and other aircraft are responding to the incident.

