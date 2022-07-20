Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. Rudy Giuliani, who led Donald Trump’s court efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has withdrawn from an interview with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It had been scheduled to take place Friday, May 6, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Giuliani, a Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor, to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta.

Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation early last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request. Earlier this month, she filed petitions to compel seven Trump associates, including Giuliani, to testify before the special grand jury.

Because they don’t live in Georgia, she had to use a process that involves getting a judge in the state where they live to order them to appear.

Giuliani had been summoned to appear in court in New York on July 13 to present any reasons why a subpoena should not be issued for him to testify in Atlanta, but he failed to show up for the hearing, Farber wrote in his order.

In a court filing Wednesday, Willis informed the judge overseeing the special grand jury that Giuliani had been served with the final order issued by Farber.

In the petition for Giuliani’s testimony, Willis identified him as both a personal attorney for Trump and a lead attorney for his campaign.

Steve Bannon is standing trial for defying the House Select Committe's subpoena to testify. (CNN, JOHN HARRINGTON, CBS, BILL HENNESSY)

As part of those efforts, she wrote, he and others presented a Georgia state Senate subcommittee with a video recording of election workers that Giuliani alleged showed them producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.

Within 24 hours of the hearing on Dec. 3, 2020, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office had debunked the video and said that it had found that no voter fraud had taken place at the site. Nevertheless, Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread voter fraud using that debunked video, Willis wrote.

“There is evidence that (Giuliani’s) appearance and testimony at the hearing was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the petition says.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

