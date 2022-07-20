Advertisement

Rupert citizens gather to combat human trafficking

Last year, they had 100 people and they hope to have more this year
The historic Wilson Theatre celebrates 100 years in 2020.
The initial event will be held at the Wilson Theatre(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. In Rupert, local groups will be hosting an event to raise awareness about this problem.

Partnering up with Operation Underground Railroad, citizens in Rupert will hold an education and awareness event will be held on July 30 at the Wilson Theatre beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature speakers and guests who have first-hand experience with human trafficking. After the presentation at the Wilson theatre, they will walk over to Rupert Square and walk a few laps around the square.

Anyone in the community is welcome to come and learn more about this worldwide problem.

“It’s uncomfortable to talk about, (and) since it’s uncomfortable we will just ignore it instead,” said organizer Noah Canon-George. “But with human trafficking, you can’t ignore it, you need to recognize the signs, you need to know the resources to turn to to help, and when we band together as a community and we recognize it’s a reality together we can make progress and we can actually, hopefully, in the end, eradicate human trafficking and we will be stronger because of it.”

This is the third year they are holding this event. Last year, they had 100 people and they hope to have more this year.

