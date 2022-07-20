Twin Falls ponders the future of public transportation as grant funds set to expire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 1979, the College of Southern Idaho and the Idaho Transportation Department have worked to provide public transportation through Trans IV.

But the grant that funds the program is offered for cities with populations under 50,000. Without grant funding, the project will end in September.

“What we’ve seen over time, though, is that ridership has decreased, and their costs have increased,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “They’ve increased substantially, to the point where CSI has expressed an interest to not lead that program anymore.”

The Trans IV system will officially end in its current form on Sept. 30. So the question is, does the city need another system?

The city believes that it does. Currently, they are watching an Idaho Falls system, called GIFT, that is being beta tested for the next two years.

“It serves a smaller population, but it also provides, especially for more rural areas, maybe more immediate access rather than having a fixed route system,” said Palmer.

The system is designed for growing cities and operates more like a rideshare than a typical bus system. You can request rides and, for a low, one-way fare, be picked up and dropped off within city limits.

“I think with the growth we have and the business that are here and the big industries that we’ve got coming in, I think public transit would be a great thing for Twin Falls,” said Palmer.

According to Palmer, the city will still use Trans IV vehicles to bridge the gap between its end and the installment of a new transit system.

