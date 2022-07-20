Valley House tied up in apparent political stunt during GOP convention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the weekend’s GOP convention at CSI, local charity Valley House became involved with an alleged political stunt by a member of Idaho’s Republican party.

The Twin Falls homeless shelter accused an attendee of the convention of using misleading flyers offering “pizza for the hungry” to entice their residents to a pizza for patriot’s event during the weekend’s convention.

Valley House executive director John Spiers originally left the person he suspected of the act unnamed, giving him 24 hours to apologize before going public with his identity.

That deadline has passed, and Spiers is now going public with his accusation that Dave Reilly, who ran for governor, handed out the flyers in question.

“It was done in a way that affected Valley House and our clients in a very negative way,” Spiers said. “Most people, when you feel like someone has harmed the people you care for, the people you love or whatnot, you should stand up for that.”

Spiers says the misleading nature of the flyer took advantage of the shelter’s residents to make a political point about the state’s homeless issue.

KMVT has reached out to Reilly for comment. He has yet to respond.

