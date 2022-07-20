Wyoming man faces 9 felony charges in officer-involved shooting, other occurences

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Minidoka County on July 16.

They say the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. that day when an ISP trooper was dispatched to a reported hit and run collision near milepost 204 on I-84.

ISP says the collision involved a 2006 Toyota Sequoia colliding with a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup. Additional information indicated the driver of the Sequoia ran from the scene and attempted to steal the F-350.

When the driver of the F-350 refused to hand over the keys, the suspect then poured gasoline on the vehicle and set it on fire.

A passerby in a GMC Sierra then stopped to help put the flames out before the suspect stole his vehicle instead. The suspect, now driving the stolen Sierra, struck the passerby while fleeing the scene.

A responding Heyburn police officer attempted to use spike strips on the stolen Sierra, but to no avail when he avoided them and continued driving.

The Heyburn officer pursued the Sierra, which exited the freeway. After exiting the freeway, the suspect intentionally collided with the Heyburn Police Vehicle.

Both vehicles were damaged and stopped.

The officer then made contact with the suspect and unsuccessfully tased him. The suspect then stole the police vehicle and attempted to run the officer over, before the officer involved fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the suspect.

The officer’s vehicle became inoperable due to the damage about a mile later and the suspect ran into a cornfield before a police K-9 was deployed and located him.

The suspect, Patrick Krongo Kaberi, 39, from Kemmerer, Wyoming was taken into custody without further incident. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and K-9 contact injuries before being booked into the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center

He now faces the following charges:

Probable cause for arson

Two counts of grand theft

Aggravated battery

Two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

He was also issued a citation for reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to wear a safety restraint. His injuries are considered non-life threatening and he remains in jail.

The Heyburn officer, an eight-year veteran, was uninjured and remains on administrative leave per city policy.

The driver of the Sierra, a 42-year-old Ammon man, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford F-350 was not injured.

The Critical Incident Task Force is conducting the investigation, while the Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the use of force by the police officer.

Kaberi is due for a preliminary hearing on July 27 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Judge Douglas G. Abenroth.

